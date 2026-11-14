New weekly train to connect Ayodhya with Janakpur in Nepal: Check route and stoppages

Travelling between two of the most significant destinations associated with the Ramayana is set to become easier, with Indian Railways approving a new weekly train service between Janakpur Dham in Nepal and Ayodhya Cantt in Uttar Pradesh. The proposed connection will link the birthplace of Goddess Sita with the birthplace of Lord Ram, offering pilgrims a new rail travel option between the two religious centres.

Covering a distance of around 604 kilometres, the train will pass through several towns and cities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Besides making religious journeys more convenient for devotees from India and Nepal, the service is expected to strengthen tourism, trade and social ties between the neighbouring countries. It could also give a boost to travel along the Ramayana Circuit.

Ayodhya-Janakpur train route and stoppages

The new train will connect Janakpur Dham with Ayodhya Cantt over a route of approximately 604 kilometres. Along the way, it will pass through several important locations in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, giving passengers from these areas another travel option.

The scheduled stops will include Jayanagar, Madhubani, Shisho, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur and Ayodhya Dham. The train will also stop at its starting and terminating stations, Janakpur Dham and Ayodhya Cantt.

When will the Janakpur-Ayodhya train run?

According to the railway approval, the service will operate once a week in each direction. The train will depart from Janakpur Dham on Saturdays, while the return journey from Ayodhya Cantt will take place on Mondays.

The weekly service will offer a fresh option for devotees travelling from Nepal to Ayodhya and those from India planning a visit to Janakpur Dham. Linking the two destinations by rail is expected to make pilgrimage travel between them more convenient.

How the new train could boost Ramayana Circuit tourism

Janakpur Dham is regarded as the birthplace of Goddess Sita, while Ayodhya is revered as the birthplace of Lord Ram. Their religious significance makes the new connection particularly important for devotees wishing to visit places associated with the Ramayana.

The train service is also expected to benefit businesses along the route. Hotels, local shopkeepers, tourism operators and traditional artisans in the towns covered by the train could see increased activity as more visitors travel through the region.

Beyond pilgrimage and tourism, the connection is expected to strengthen the longstanding cultural and social links between India and Nepal. By bringing two important religious destinations closer through rail travel, the service could provide a further boost to cross-border movement and interaction.

(With inputs from ANI)

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