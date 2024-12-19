New toll charges in Andhra Pradesh: How thousands of daily commuting employees are bearing the brunt?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New toll charges in Andhra Pradesh: Public backlash over FASTag deductions and lack of transparency

With 65 toll plazas implementing the revised charges, Andhra Pradesh’s latest toll fee revisions have sparked widespread discontent among commuters, As per new rules, single-entry charges are now enforced across all toll gates in the state. According to reports, these new rules, effective since October, have significantly increased the financial burden on the public.

The in-city commuters and those travelling on Andhra Pradesh’s national highways are facing exorbitant toll fees under the revised system. The introduction of single-entry charges has eliminated the previously available relief for return journeys made within 24 hours. For any toll plaza,₹160 for a single journey is being charged whereas earlier, a return trip within a day would have cost only half that amount.

The worst hit are the thousands of employees commuting daily between Vijayawada and Guntur. The revised toll fees have added a considerable strain on their monthly expenses. Many are expressing frustration over the lack of transparency in toll collections, especially with the use of FASTag, which deducts fees automatically without clearly indicating the revised rates.

Which toll plazas have implemented

Not all toll plazas in Andhra Pradesh have adopted the new pricing model. On the Nellore-Chennai highway, four toll plazas—including Venkatachalam, Boodaram, and Sullurpet —continue to operate under the old system. These plazas constructed more recently, have a BOT deadline extending until 2031, allowing them to maintain the previous toll collection method.

Public Backlash

The revised toll policy has triggered widespread criticism. Commuters accuse authorities of implementing the changes without adequate public communication. Many are demanding clarity on FASTag deductions and question the rationale behind the steep hikes. The lack of updates or notifications about the changes has further fueled public outrage.