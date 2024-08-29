Good news for retiring employees: Modi govt to launch simplified pension application form on Aug 30 | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV New simplified pension application form for retiring employees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government is set to unveil a new simplified pension application form for retiring employees on Friday, August 30. According to an official statement, the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) had issued a notification on July 16, 2024, releasing the simplified pension application "Form 6-A." This form will be available in Bhavishya/e-HRMS (online modules) to all the central government employees who are going to retire in December 2024 and onwards, it said.

Know about the form

"The retiring officials, who are on e-HRMS, will fill Form 6-A through e-HRMS (only superannuation cases) and the retiring officials, who are not on e-HRMS, will fill Form 6-A in Bhavishya," the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry added. As per the statement, the new pension application form, along with its integration with the Bhavishya/e-HRMS platform, will be launched on August 30, 2024, by Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh. The simplification of forms is a key initiative under the Centre's "maximum governance-minimum government" policy. The new form consolidates a total of nine forms and formats into a single, streamlined application.

Streamlined, paperless pension process

This new form and related changes in the business process of Bhavishya will be a game changer as on the one hand it simplifies the pension form submission for the employee through "a single sign only" and on the other hand achieves the end-to-end digitisation of the entire process of pension processing till the start of pension payment after retirement, it added. "This paves the path towards paperless working in the whole process of pension," the statement said. It added that with a pensioner-friendly user interface, pensioners no longer need to worry about the forms they have filled out or might have missed.

ALSO READ: 'Unified Pension Scheme' approved by Centre | Here are key features of UPS