Night curfew, cap on wedding guests: New restrictions imposed in these cities as Covid cases surge. Full list

In view of increasing COVID-19 cases, new restrictions have been imposed in the most affected cities across the country in a bid to break the chain of infection. While Delhi and Noida reverted to the earlier cap on the number of wedding guests, night curfews, and Section 144 returned in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and others.

New rules imposed by different states amid rising covid numbers

Delhi

If a person is found in a public place without a mask, then s/he will have to pay a fine of Rs 2,000.

The maximum number of guests allowed at a wedding/other function in Delhi is 50.

There will be strict surveillance at the markets of Delhi.

Precautions should be taken by the citizens but there will not be an overall lockdown.

Consumption of tobacco, spitting in public places, violation of quarantine rules, and not maintaining social distancing will also attract Rs 2000 fine.

Noida:

Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has capped the number of guests who will attend the wedding to 100 instead of 200.

Maharashtra:

BMC has directed all schools in Mumbai to stay closed till December 31, 2020. Schools for classes 9 to 12 were earlier scheduled to reopen on November 23.

Schools under BMC will not reopen this year.

Gujarat

From Friday 9 am to Monday 6 pm, there is going to be a complete curfew in Ahmedabad . Exception is only for selling milk and medicines.

Night curfew to remain in force daily in Ahmedabad from 9 pm to 6 am until further orders.

Schools were to open from November 23 but it has been decided that they will remain closed.

Night curfew has also been imposed in Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara.

Madhya Pradesh

Night curfew will be imposed in five cities of Madhya Pradesh - Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Ratlam and Vidisha from November 21, from 10 pm to 6 am.

No lockdown will be imposed in the state except in containment zones. However, inter-state and inter-district movement of vehicles will be stopped.

Schools from classes 1-8 will remain closed till further orders, while students of classes 9-12 and colleges can attend as per the current directives.

Cinema halls will continue to exhibit films at 50% capacity.

Rajasthan

Section 144 of the CrPC in Jaipur till December 20.

Night curfew in eight district headquarters including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara.

Markets, restaurants, commercial shops, etc shall close by 7 pm and a curfew will be imposed in these cities from 8 pm to 6 am.

In marriages, religious, social, cultural functions and political events, only 100 people will be allowed.

The fine for not wearing a mask has also been increased from Rs 200 to Rs 500.

Gurugram:

The Haryana government has closed all schools in the state till November 30 as 174 students and 107 teachers were tested positive after schools were reopened.

Himachal Pradesh:

All schools and colleges closed till December 31.

Night curfew in Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu districts from 8 pm to 6 am.

Till December 31, only 50 per cent of class III and IV employees on the rolls will attend government offices each day.

Gatherings at social, cultural and political events will be capped at 200 people.

Those who not wearing masks in public will cough up a fine of Rs 1,000.

