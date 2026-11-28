New Delhi:

Reviving his 'vote chori' allegations as the Centre plans to reintroduce the Delimitation Bill in the upcoming Parliament's special sitting, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday described the proposed legislation as a "new plan by three musketeers" to ensure that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) permanently stays in power.

By "three musketeers", Gandhi was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Addressing a press briefing in New Delhi, the Congress leader said the Delimitation Bill would give a 'blank cheque' to the BJP to redraw the constituencies in India and completely destroy the democracy. However, Gandhi underlined that the opposition will not allow the Modi government to turn the country into a dictatorship.

Gandhi claimed surveys show 80 per cent of India and nearly 100 per cent Gen Zs believe elections are being rigged by PM Modi, Shah and Kumar. He alleged the Centre is increasing seats in the Lok Sabha in the excuse of women's reservation. The women's reservation bill has already been passed, but has not been implemented yet, he claimed.

"So the question is, why 850? The answer lies in Assam, and it lies in Jammu and Kashmir because when you have 850 seats to play with, the amount of changes that you can make, the amount of redesigning that you can do to the electoral map of India is massive. So this gives the BJP space to redraw India's electoral map to its advantage, will allow them to weaken the representation of communities who are opposed to them, and allows them to target specific opposition leaders." he said.

This copy is being updated