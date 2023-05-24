'Like a bouncer for Oppn': Himanta Biswa Sarma 'exposes' parties for boycotting New Parliament opening

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE, FILE PHOTO New Parliament Building

New Parliament opening: As 19 opposition parties have announced that they will boycott the opening of the new Parliament building as they object to Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating it on May 28, BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a dig at the opposition parties saying that in the past 9 years, 5 non-BJP/Opposition state governments either laid foundation stones or inaugurated a new Legislative Assembly buildings and in not a single instance the Governor or President was invited.

"The boycott is obvious. They opposed the construction of Parliament House. They never thought that the construction will be completed so soon. So, everything has happened like a bouncer for the Opposition. Just to save their face, they are enacting the drama of boycott... Parliament House will open on the day associated with Veer Savarkar. That might be another reason for them to oppose or boycott the function...," Assam CM said.

Further showing mirror to the Oppn, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "In the last 9 years - 5 non-BJP/Opposition state governments either laid foundation stones or inaugurated a new Legislative Assembly building. All were done by either the Chief Minister or the Party President. In not a single instance was the Governor or President invited."

Earlier today, "19 opposition parties issue a joint statement to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on 28th May, saying, "When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament, we find no value in a new building."

