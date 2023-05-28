After new Parliament opening, Congress compares Nehru and Modi, tweets THIS; BJP reacts

Follow us on Image Source : @INCINDIA Picture taken from Congress' tweet.

New Parliament Opening: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated the new Parliament to the nation, Congress took a dig at PM Modi and compared him with former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru which appeared derogatory.

In a tweet put out by Congress, the grand old party shared a photo showing a tall figure of Pt Jawaharlal Nehru and PM Modi in a relatively small figure with a caption, "no matter how hard you try."

However, soon after Congress' tweet, BJP also took a dig at the grand old party comparing a reel vs real scenario.

PM Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday morning and expressed hope that it will become a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality.

Dressed in traditional attire, Modi walked into Parliament premises from its Gate No.1 and was welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka's Shringeri Math, the prime minister performed "Ganapati Homam" to invoke divine blessings.

The prime minister prostrated before the Sengol and sought blessings from high priests of various adheenams in Tamil Nadu with the holy sceptre in hand.

Modi then carried the Sengol in a procession amid tunes of nadaswaram and chanting of Vedic mantras to the new Parliament building and installed it in a special enclosure on the right side of the Speaker's chair in the Lok Sabha chamber.

"As the new building of India’s Parliament is inaugurated, our hearts and minds are filled with pride, hope and promise. May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress," the prime minister tweeted later.

He also shared pictures of the inaugural event held this morning.

Several Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mansukh Mandaviya and Jitendra Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP president J P Nadda among others were present on the occasion.

The prime minister felicitated with shawls and souvenirs some of the workers for their key role in the construction of the new Parliament building. A multi-faith prayer was also held to mark the occasion.

The prime minister, along with the Speaker and some other dignitaries, later went to the old Parliament House.

The events to mark the inauguration are being held amid a boycott by several Opposition parties which insist that President Droupadi Murmu as the Head of the State should do the honours.

The new Parliament building, constructed by Tata Projects Ltd, will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

ALSO READ | New Parliament building inauguration: 10 things to know about the 'Temple of Democracy'

ALSO READ | Parliament Inauguration: PM Modi installs 'Sengol' in new building; Know its significance

Latest India News