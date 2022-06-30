New parliament building's interior to capture India's vastness in arts, installations | Check details

A signature statue at the entrance, a constitutional gallery showcasing India's journey as a democracy and artworks depicting the country's diverse culture and traditions will embellish the interiors of the new parliament building. The Union Culture Ministry has formed three committees for planning the decor of the interiors of the new building which will include art installations, paintings, wall art and inscriptions depicting the unending range of Indian society.

Also Read | Central Vista project inches closer to completion; to have red granite walkways, stepped gardens

Here's how India's new Parliament building will look like

The new parliament will capture the ethos of India at the grassroots level so that every Indian feels associated with it. From Vedas, to Yoga to Upanishads, Sufi and folk culture, Kabirpath, everything will be part the interiors of the new parliament building. The interiors will have three national symbols as their main themes -- lotus, peacock and banyan tree. The theme of the Lok Sabha chamber will be the national bird peacock The Rajya Sabha chamber will have the national flower lotus as its theme. The theme of the Central Lounge courtyard will be the national tree banyan. The National Emblem will crown the new Parliament building The ceiling of the new building will have fresco paintings like that in the Rashtrapati Bhawan and carpets will have traditional designs, instead of the current single-colour carpets. The interior walls of the new parliament will have shlokas inscribed on them. The panels have academicians, historians, artists, various experts and officials from the Culture and Urban Development Ministries for sourcing, monitoring and installing the artworks that would decorate the premises.

The new building is expected to be completed by this year.

Also Read | Central Vista update: New Parliament building project achieves 44% physical progress

Latest India News