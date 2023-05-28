'Treating inauguration like coronation': Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at PM Modi over new Parliament building

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at PM Modi

New Parliament building inauguration: Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the inauguration of the new Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Parliament is the voice of the people but the prime minister is treating the inauguration of the new Parliament building like a "coronation". The attack came soon after PM Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building.

"Parliament is the voice of the people! The Prime Minister is treating the inauguration of the Parliament House as coronation," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress is among the 20 political parties that boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament building. These parties argued that the building should have been inaugurated by President, not the Prime Minister.

Congress also shared two pictures, showing PM Modi smaller than former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru. The grand old party suggested that "no matter how hard he tries", PM Modi can not match the personality of Nehru.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janta Dal compared the new Parliament to a coffin. RJD, the ruling party in Bihar, put out a tweet that showed a coffin and the new legislature building side by side and wrote “What is this?"

