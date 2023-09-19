First visuals of PM Modi, other MPs attending session in new Parliament building | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : DD First visuals of PM Modi, other MPs attending session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari and other parliamentarians attended the first session in the Lok Sabha in the New Parliament building. Earlier, the MPs attended a function in the Central Hall of old Parliament building, marking the move to the new Parliament complex.

Ahead of the proceedings of Lok Sabha in the New Parliament building, Speaker Om Birla said, "Today is a very important day in the history of democracy as we are starting the proceedings of Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. We are fortunate enough to witness this historic day, I congratulate all of you."

In the Lok Sabha of the new Parliament building, PM Modi said, "...I extend my heartiest welcome to all of you in this new Parliament building. This occasion is unprecedented in several ways. This is the dawn of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal..." and added, "Samvatsari is also celebrated today, this is a wonderful tradition. Today is the day when we say 'micchami dukkadam', this gives us the chance to apologise to someone we have hurt intentionally or unintentionally. I also want to say 'micchami dukkadam', to all the members of Parliament and the people of the country."

