New Nitish government formed in Bihar 'to continue alliance with PFI, SDPI': BJP chief

The leader said that they have broken the government in Bihar and this will boost the morale of terrorists.

New Nitish government in Bihar: BJP's Bihar state President Sanjay Jaiswal on Saturday alleged that JD-U and the RJD formed the government to continue their alliance with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

"We have witnessed many incidents like the madrasa blast of Munger or the blast in Chapra. The SP of Saran claimed that the explosion took place in Chapra due to crackers. The present government is hiding facts about anti-national activities and incidents," added Jaiswal.

"The present government is trying to suppress the probe of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). They have broken the government in Bihar and this will boost the morale of terrorists. They have changed the government in Bihar which gives encouragement to terrorists," Jaiswal alleged.

Former Industry Minister Shahnawaz Hussain, while referring to the incident in Patna's Danapur area, where a group of miscreants attacked two gym trainers, said: "The people of Bihar should be alert about strongmen. The 'Jungle Raj' started in Bihar and batons started coming out on the streets of Patna."

However, it was reported that the incident was the outcome of the accused's personnel enmity with the victims.

