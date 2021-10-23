New name of Faizabad Railway station is 'Ayodhya Cantt'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken the decision to rename the Faizabad Railway station.

The Faizabad railway station will now be called 'Ayodhya Cantt', after the UP government's decision was approved by the central govt on Saturday. The development happened soon after UP CM Yogi Adityanath's office proposed the plan.

Meanwhile, the opposition dubbed the move as an attempt to "play with Hindu sentiments" for political benefits. The chief minister, however, justified renaming, saying it is part of efforts to "restore the rich historical and cultural identity" of the place.

The station will be called the Ayodhya Cantt railway station, the tweet from UP CM's office said, adding that the decision was taken by the chief minister. In another tweet, the CM’s office said the Centre too has granted its consent to the decision and Adityanath has given green signal to issue a notification in this regard.

Earlier in 2018, the Yogi Adityanath government had renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya. The BJP government had also changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj and Mughalsarai railway junction as Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction.

Opened in 1874, the Faizabad railway station comes under the Northern Railway zone. It falls under the Lucknow-Varanasi section.

