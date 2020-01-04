New initiatives make Mega PTM exciting in Delhi government schools

Image Source : PTI New initiatives make Mega PTM exciting in Delhi govt schools

The Mega parents teachers meeting (PTM), organised every term exam to discuss children's progress with the parents, at Government Girls Senior Secondary School at Dilshad Garden in East Delhi on Saturday turned out to be an exciting event for not only the students but for the teachers as well as parents due to the various initiatives taken by the Delhi government.

Shweta, a class 12 humanity student told IANS that she was happy with the induction of the new curriculum called entrepreneurship mindset curriculum.

"I enrolled in this school in class 6. I enjoy coming to school because a lot of activities are being conducted by the teachers in the class under the entrepreneurship mindset curriculum. These activities work as stressbusters for me because I have to appear for my board exams this year and sometimes I feel overstressed, said Shweta.

However, she felt that in order to make learning more interesting and comprehensive there should be smart classes in her school.

Another class 10 student Surabhi said. "My teacher brings tab and speakers and plays motivational videos. Sometimes she gives us a random topic on which we speak impromptu in the class. She also teaches from the book provided to her for the entrepreneurship class. These activities have taught me that if your mind is cool, you can perform better and achieve more."

Surabhi's mother Rupam Suman said "the PTM gives me an opportunity to know my daughter's progress. Education has improved a lot in the government schools. I have observed that various activities are conducted in the school which are helpful in releasing stress, especially for her as she has to appear for board exams."

The Principal of the school, Asha Kumar, said that it is really good that the government is organising such events.

"I have observed the evolution, changes and many government policy interventions in the field of education during my career but such events were never organised. By organising such events, a gap between the teachers, students and their parents has been filled. Most importantly teachers encourage and praise children in front of their parents, therefore, they don't feel scared rather they are motivated," said Kumar.

Kumar said "The reasons, apart from studies, why children are turning up in schools are: mid-day meal, happiness and entrepreneurship activities. There has been a tremendous change in the attitude of the children too due to happiness and entrepreneurship activities. They have become more expressive and less hesitant in sharing their views."

She said such activities are important to make kids confident as most of them are from the middle or lower class and suffer from an inferiority complex.

"We have also started taking students for educational tours in as well as outside Delhi as per the government policy. Recently, we went to Delhi-Jaipur and Bharatpur for a three-day tour. It is great to see that the focus of the government is completely on quality education. Such events should not be stopped; in

