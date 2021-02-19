New Hanuman temple built overnight in Delhi's Chandni Chowk area

Image Source : INDIA TV New Hanuman temple build overnight in Delhi's Chandni Chowk area

A new Hanuman temple has been built overnight at the same place where it stood in the Chandni Chowk area of ​​Delhi before the demolition. The temple was demolished last month. According to details available, the temple was constructed by the locals overnight. The new Hanuman temple has been constructed on dividers built between the roads on both sides.

The Hanuman temple at Chandni Chowk was demolished to construct a road. The demolition drive was carried out allegedly by the MCD in accordance with a court order. A concrete pathway was made soon after the temple was demolished.

The temple was located in the middle of the road between the Town Hall and Gurdwara Sis Ganj.

The temple was demolished in line with a Delhi High Court order, as part of the Delhi government’s Chandni Chowk Redevelopment Plan.

The demolition of a decades-old temple had created an uproar in the national capital. Both the BJP and AAP leaders were trading charges against each other. While the BJP slammed the AAP for hurting the sentiments of Hindus, the AAP alleged that the saffron party should be blamed for the demolition because it governs the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), the civic agency that carried out the demolition drive.

Scores of locals also protested against the demolition and demanded that the temple should be reconstructed. They said that the demolition of the temple was illegal.

