'New generation should be told about jungle raj', Nitish seeks to remind people about Lalu's 15-year regime

Image Source : JDU TWITTER Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses an election rally.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday attacked Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife and former CM Rabri Devi as he sought to remind the new generation about the '15 years of jungle raj' in the state. Addressing his second virtual rally, Nitish said that Bihar's growth rate is the highest in the country and has become a cause of jealousy for some people. Enlisting the development work done by him, the CM said that his government has established the rule of law in the state.

"Earlier people in Bihar could not get out of their house in the evening. We have done development work and established the rule of law. Today Bihar ranks 23rd in crime cases," he said. “We have worked. Before us, the husband-wife got to rule here but what did they do? What was the status of the law? People rightly say that the new generation should be told about jungle raj in Bihar.”

Nitish said that his government worked to develop the health sector, roads, and education.

The CM said that women empowerment is one of the main focuses of this election as he spoke about the promise to provide financial assistance to girls to pursue higher education. “To motivate for higher education, financial assistance of Rs 25,000 will be given to unmarried women on passing the intermediate exam and Rs 50,000 to women on passing graduation," he said.

Nitish then went on to claim that Bihar's coronavirus recovery rate is higher than the country's average. Without naming anyone, he said that people speak without knowing anything about the work government did during the pandemic.

"Corona is being investigated the most in Bihar. With 84 per cent, Bihar's corona recovery rate is higher than the country's average," he said. The CM said that his government arranged quarantine centres for 1.5 million people for 14 days and provided them with financial assistance and food grains.

The three-phase elections in Bihar will take place between October 28 and November 7. The first phase on October 28 will cover 71 seats, and the second phase on November 3 will see polling taking place across 94 seats. The third and final phase on November 7 will include the remaining 78 seats. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

