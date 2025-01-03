New flight services from Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda airports in Odisha begin, check timings, details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Image used for representational purposes.

Odisha on Friday welcomed new flight services from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar to Jaipur, Kochi, Lucknow, and Patna, an official release said. This initiative has been taken as a part of Odisha’s New Destination Policy (NDP) 2024. Similar flight services also commenced from Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda to Hyderabad, Raipur and Lucknow.

The new flight services will be operated by Air India Express and Star Air. Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh flagged off the inaugural flights from Bhubaneswar to Jaipur and Kochi. Flights to Lucknow will commence on Saturday followed by services to Patna on January 15.

With these additions, Air India Express now operates 104 weekly flights from Bhubaneswar, connecting Odisha with major cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, and Pune.

Singh said that these flights will convenience professionals, families, students, and naval personnel, fostering economic and cultural exchanges. Air India Express also unveiled an aircraft featuring a stunning Ikat livery, honouring Odisha's rich textile heritage.

Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport Department Usha Padhee said the strategic expansion is poised to drive growth in tourism and aviation sectors while boosting economic development and creating stronger ties across the nation.

(With PTI inputs)