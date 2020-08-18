New dimension of coronavirus coming forward: NITI Aayog weighs in on post-COVID recovery symptoms

Image Source : PTI New dimension of coronavirus coming forward: NITI Aayog weighs in on post-COVID symptoms appearing

A new dimension of the novel coronavirus is coming forward, reckons VK Paul of the NITI Aayog on post-recovery symptoms appearing in several COVID-19 patients. He further said that that there may be some impact later too.

"A new dimension of the disease is coming forward. Scientific & medical communities are monitoring. We'll have to be aware that there may be some impact later too. But the long term outcomes, right now, is not dangerous," VK Paul said.

He further added, "As we understand it, we'll use treatment modalities available with us. It's an ongoing learning and the medical fraternity is responding to this. As we understand more, will be able to tell more about it."

A number of patients across the country had shown post-recovery symptoms of coronavirus as the overall case tally in the country crosses 2.7 million while the death toll has crossed 51,000.

