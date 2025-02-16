New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Rahul Gandhi slams govt, says 'it shows insensitivity of govt'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the government after a stampede at the New Delhi railway station in which 18 people lost their lives and several others got injured.

The news of several people dying and many getting injured due to the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad and distressing, Gandhi said in an X post, expressing his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and hoping for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Stampede shows the insensitivity of the government: Gandhi

This incident once again highlights the failure of the Railways and the insensitivity of the government, he added.

Considering the large number of devotees going to Prayagraj, better arrangements should have been made at the station, the Congress leader asserted.

The government and administration should ensure that no one has to lose their life due to mismanagement and negligence, he added.

Stampede preceded by a swell in passengers for Prayagraj

Earlier, at least 18 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a stampede that broke out late Saturday night at the New Delhi Railway Station. The stampede was preceded by a swell in crowd of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj -- where the Maha Kumbh is underway -- on platform number 14 and 15 of the station.

Also read: New Delhi Railway Station tragedy: What triggered stampede that claimed 18 lives?