New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Live: Death count rises to 18, two-member probe committee formed

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, demanding transparency and accountability in such situations.

He called for immediate disclosure of the exact number of deaths and injuries and provided information about the missing individuals from the Centre. "We demand that the number of dead and injured be declared as soon as possible and the identity of the missing people should also be ensured," Kharge posted on X.