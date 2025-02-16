Sunday, February 16, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Live: Death count rises to 18, two-member probe committee formed
Live now

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Live: Death count rises to 18, two-member probe committee formed

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Live: According to Indian Railways, New Delhi Railway Station was experiencing an unusually high volume of passengers, prompting the railways to operate four additional special trains to manage the crowd. The large number of passengers led to a chaotic situation.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published : Feb 16, 2025 6:34 IST, Updated : Feb 16, 2025 6:54 IST
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Live
Image Source : PTI New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Live

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Live: 15 people, including three children, died after a massive crowd at platform number 14 and 15 triggered a stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station. The railways have said that considering the heavy footfall, four additional trains were announced. However, the crowd was unprecedented due to which some people fainted after which rumours of a stampede triggered panic and chaos leading to 15 fatalities. The railways has ordered a two-member prove to ascertain the cause of the stampede.

Follow Blog For Live Updates:

Live updates :New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Live:

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 16, 2025 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    No train cancelled, all running as scheduled

    The railways have clarified that the situation was under control and no train was cancelled. All the trains were running as scheduled.

  • Feb 16, 2025 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    '1,500 general tickets sold every hour which caused overcrowding': DCP Railways

    The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) revealed that 1,500 general tickets were sold ever hour which caused overcrowding at the station. He said, "As per CMI, every hour 1,500 general tickets were sold by railways due to which the station got overcrowded and became uncontrollable. There was a stampede at platform no. 14 and near escalator near platform no. 16," the DCP said.

  • Feb 16, 2025 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    What caused huge influx at platforms

    In an official statement, the deputy commissioner of police (railway) said platform number 14 was already very crowded when the Prayagraj Express train was waiting there for its departure. The officer said Swatantra Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express were delayed and the passengers of these trains were also present on platform numbers 12, 13 and 14.

  • Feb 16, 2025 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Kharge calls for immediate disclosure of exact number of deaths

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, demanding transparency and accountability in such situations.

    He called for immediate disclosure of the exact number of deaths and injuries and provided information about the missing individuals from the Centre. "We demand that the number of dead and injured be declared as soon as possible and the identity of the missing people should also be ensured," Kharge posted on X.

     

  • Feb 16, 2025 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Death count rises to 18

    The death count in the New Delhi Railway Station stampede incident has risen to 18. The stampede erupted at around 10 pm on Saturday.

  • Feb 16, 2025 6:42 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Brother of a victim says, "Found her after half an hour, by the time she was dead"

    The brother of one of the victims who died in the stampede reached the LNJP Hospital. He said, "We were 12 people going to Mahakumbh. We hadn't even reached the platform but were at the stairs... My family, including my sister were stuck in the crowd. We found her after half an hour and by the time she was dead..."

  • Feb 16, 2025 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Railway forms two-member probe committee

    Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information & Publicity at the Railway Board, on Sunday, informed that a two-member high-level committee had been formed to investigate the matter and determine the cause of the stampede at New Delhi railway station on Saturday, which claimed around 15 lives.

    "A two-member high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter," said Dilip Kumar.

  • Feb 16, 2025 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    'Never seen such crowd even on festivals': Eyewitness

    An eyewitness said that he had never seen such a massive crowd at the railway station even during the season of festivals. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement