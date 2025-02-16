New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Live: Death count rises to 18, two-member probe committee formed

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Live: 15 people, including three children, died after a massive crowd at platform number 14 and 15 triggered a stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station. The railways have said that considering the heavy footfall, four additional trains were announced. However, the crowd was unprecedented due to which some people fainted after which rumours of a stampede triggered panic and chaos leading to 15 fatalities. The railways has ordered a two-member prove to ascertain the cause of the stampede.
