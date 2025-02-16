Delhi stampede: All Prayagraj special trains to depart from Platform 16, key advisory issued for passengers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Heavy rush of passengers to catch a train for Mahakumbh, at the New Delhi railway station

Delhi stampede: A day after the tragic incident of stampede at New Delhi railway station, Northern Railway enforced a number of measures to avoid any such untoward incident in the days to come. At least 18 people were killed in the overnight stampede at the packed New Delhi Railway Station, with a senior railway official saying that the incident occurred after some passengers slipped and fell on others while coming down from a foot-over bridge.

Key advisory for passengers

It has been decided that all special trains heading towards Prayagraj will depart from platform number 16.

All passengers traveling to Prayagraj must enter and exit through the Ajmeri Gate side of New Delhi Railway Station.

Regular trains will continue to operate from their designated platforms as usual. This measure aims to prevent overcrowding at a single platform during peak hours.

Indian Railways appeals to the public to avoid falling prey to rumors, as witnessed in the unfortunate incident at New Delhi Railway Station.

Travellers are urged not to change platforms based on hearsay and to follow official announcements strictly.

Additionally, the deployment of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP personnel at the New Delhi Railway Station has been increased. These security forces are assisting passengers by guiding them to the correct platforms for their scheduled departures.

Special trains

Northern Railways operated three special trains by 7 PM to manage the rush towards Prayagraj.

These included one special train to Darbhanga via Prayagraj and two additional special trains towards Prayagraj.

Besides regular trains, another special train is scheduled to depart at 9 PM to handle peak evening-hour demand.

Due to the unprecedented crowd of travellers heading to Prayagraj, Indian Railways has scheduled five more special trains for Mahakumbh devotees on February 17.

Earlier in the day, Indian Railways gave an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of all the 18 deceased. An amount of Rs 2.5 lakh to grievously injured passengers and a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for passengers with minor injury were distributed to the 15 injured, during the day.

The two-member high-level committee announced to probe the untoward incident has begun its work. The committee comprises Pankaj Gangwar, Principal Chief Security Commissioner and Nar Singh, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Northern Railway, both Higher Administrative Grade officers.

Also Read: Delhi Railway Station stampede: Confusion between Prayagraj Express, Prayagraj Special led to chaos

Also Read: Delhi Railway Station Stampede: A look at India's deadliest stampedes over the years