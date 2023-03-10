PM Modi raises issue of temple attacks with Australian counterpart, says 'It disturbs our mind'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'It disturbs our mind' PM Modi raises issue of temple attacks with Australian counterpart

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a comprehensive and all-inclusive talk with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese threw light on the recent incidents of attacks on temples in Australia. He also stressed the pro-Khalistani activities in that country even as the two leaders vowed to conclude a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) besides ramping up defence ties. While talking about the recent attacks on temples, PM Modis said that these incidents 'disturb our mind.'

After the first India-Australia summit talks, Albanese said both sides are looking at firming up the CECA by 2023 and that progress has been made on a migration and mobility pact that will benefit students and professionals. In his media statement, Modi, in presence of Albanese, referred to the contribution of the Indian community in Australia and described as a "matter of regret" the reports of attacks on temples in Australia over the past few weeks.

"It is a matter of regret that reports of attacks on temples have come regularly from Australia over the past few weeks. It is natural that such news worries everyone in India, disturbs our mind," Modi said. "I conveyed these feelings and concerns to Prime Minister Albanese and he has assured me that the safety of the Indian community is of special priority for him. Our teams will be in regular contact on this matter, and will cooperate as much as possible," he said.

At a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that there were discussions on the disturbances created by pro-Khalistani outfits in Australia as well, adding Modi expressed strong concern about the incidents of vandalism and violence targeting the Indian community and temples in that country. Kwatra said Albanese assured Modi that his government has a deep understanding and appreciation of India's concerns and will be taking all necessary measures to ensure that peace and harmony prevail in the society.

"Our concerns and our sentiments both relating to the incidents of vandalism of temples and the of pro-Khalistani activities in Australia was shared very frankly with the prime minister of Australia who in turn assured that they would look into this and take whatever is the suitable measures they need to take to address and mitigate this challenge," he said.

The foreign secretary said it was agreed at the talks that the officials on both sides would stay in regular touch with each other on these matters. The two sides inked four agreements providing for cooperation in areas of sports, innovation, audio-visual production and solar power following the talks between Modi and Albanese.

