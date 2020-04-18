Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Delhi-NCR hit by dust storm and rain

Many areas of New Delhi and National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR) experienced strong winds and sporadic showers on Friday. The dust storm was experienced at around 7 pm in the evening.

In the last few days, dust storms have been reported from the northern and north-western parts of the country, including the National Capital of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan. In fact, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has warned that the quality of air in Delhi could worsen in the coming days due to prevalence of dust storms, common around this season.

The city recorded a maximum of 37.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, and a minimum of 22.6 degrees Celsius. The weather station at Palam recorded a maximum of 38.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in the city.

Humidity levels oscillated between 36 and 58 per cent. Some areas in Delhi received heavy showers.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the city's air quality index recorded at 4 pm was 98, which falls in the satisfactory category. The weatherman predicted a partly cloudy sky and thundery development on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 37 and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(With PTI inputs)

