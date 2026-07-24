New Delhi metro station closed amid protest by CJP, interchange facility also suspended

New Delhi:

Amid the ongoing protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday stated that New Delhi metro station has been closed till further instructions. "New Delhi metro station has been closed till further instructions. No interchange facility shall be available at this station. Any inconvenience is deeply regretted," the DMRC said in a post on X. Seventeen metro stations in central Delhi are already closed, marking the third consecutive day of closure, in the wake of protests in the national capital.

These metro stations to remain shut for third straight day

The seventeen stations that remain shut for their third consecutive day are Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan.

The DMRC said interchange facilities will be available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations.

The very same stations remained closed for prolonged periods on Wednesday and Thursday due to security arrangements linked to the protest, causing inconvenience to office-goers, students and other commuters in central Delhi.

On Thursday, entry gates of three stations - Central Secretariat, Mandi House and Rajiv Chowk - were opened late evening after around 14 hours of closure, while remaining stations remained closed.

Many passengers had to alter their travel plans, switch to alternate routes or rely on road transport amid heavy traffic congestion.

Earlier, five metro stations - Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, and Seva Teerth -were closed for several hours on Monday as security was tightened in view of the protest.

The repeated closures have disrupted daily commuting in the capital's central districts, with traffic restrictions around Janpath, Jantar Mantar and adjoining areas adding to delays during peak hours.

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