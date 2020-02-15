Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI New Delhi: Massive fire in Bangali Basti in Rohini

A massive fire has broken out in Bangali Basti area of Rohini in New Delhi. However, there is no report of any injury or casualties, the Delhi Fire Service official said. The fire department said they received a call around 7.00 pm, following which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Efforts are being made to douse the flames, they said.

Delhi: Several shanties gutted in fire at Bangali Basti in Rohini. Twelve fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. No casualty reported till now. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/8mRYBYJh0Y — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2020

(More details awaited)