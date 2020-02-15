Saturday, February 15, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. New Delhi: Massive fire in Bangali Basti in Rohini

New Delhi: Massive fire in Bangali Basti in Rohini

Massive fire in Bangali Basti of Rohini. Twelve fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. No casualty reported till now.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 15, 2020 20:41 IST
New Delhi: Massive fire in Bangali Basti in Rohini
Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI

New Delhi: Massive fire in Bangali Basti in Rohini

A massive fire has broken out in Bangali Basti area of Rohini in New Delhi. However, there is no report of any injury or casualties, the Delhi Fire Service official said. The fire department said they received a call around 7.00 pm, following which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Efforts are being made to douse the flames, they said. 

(More details awaited)

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News