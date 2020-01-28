Delhi chill likely to return after brief spell of rain

Image Source : AP (FILE) Delhi chill likely to return

An early morning spell of light rain rejuvenated the Delhi winter on Tuesday and the minimum temperature was recorded at 11.4 degrees Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department forecast thunderstorm with hail throughout the day. Till 8.30 a.m., Delhi witnessed 4.4 mm of rain over the past 24 hours.

The IMD on Monday had said the temperature in Delhi is likely to dip in the next two to three days due to light rains. It predicts gusty winds up to 25 kmph through Tuesday.

The Air Quality Index in Delhi was "very poor", according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to SAFAR, PM 10 on Tuesday is 242, PM 2.5 is measured at 136.

Prevailing fog conditions across northern part of India delayed as many as 14 Delhi-bound trains.