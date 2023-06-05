Rahul has opened 'nafrat ka mega shopping mall', not any 'mohabbat ki dukan': JP Nadda

Follow us on Image Source : PTI JP Nadda

New Delhi: BJP president JP Nadda on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government asserting that the saffron party has transformed the country in nine years after coming in power. He highlighted that the progress of the country is being recognised by the world today. With this, Nadda launched a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and alleged him of running "nafrat ka mega shopping mall" and not "mohabbat ki dukan."

Nadda asserted that there is a massive difference between the times before and after 2014, when the Narendra Modi dispensation assumed office.

"But whenever India sets new records, the 'yuvraj' of Congress cannot digest India's pride," he charged, in an apparent reference to Gandhi.

"On the one hand he raises questions on the surgical strike, talk about dividing Hindu-Muslim and on the other hand he says that he is running 'mohabbat ki dukan' (shop of love).... You are not running any 'mohabbat ki dukan'. You have opened 'nafrat ka mega shopping mall'," the BJP president charged.

Nadda was addressing an event after releasing a book, titled "Amrit kaal ki aur" (Towards Amrit Kaal), which is an account of the nine years of the Modi government.

