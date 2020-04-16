COVID-19 in Maharashtra: With 286 new positive cases, tally reaches 3,202. Check district-wise list

COVID-19 in Maharashtra: With 286 new positive cases, tally reaches 3,202

The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 3,202 after 286 new positive cases of COVID-19 were found, while seven more people succumbed to the disease on Thursday. With this, the COVID-19 death toll in the state climbs to 194. Among the new fatalities, four patients were from Pune and three died in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, 5 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the tally of cured cases to 300 in Maharashtra. Six out of these seven patients had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease.

So far, the state has carried out testing of 56,673 samples for COVID-19 in laboratories.

