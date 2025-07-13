New BrahMos facility in Lucknow to boost India's self-reliance in defence: Rajnath Singh Speaking at the National PG College, Singh unveiled a statue of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Chandra Bhanu Gupta and also released a commemorative postage stamp in his honour.

New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday highlighted the significance of the newly inaugurated BrahMos Aerospace integration and testing facility in Lucknow, calling it a major step toward strengthening India’s self-reliance in the defence sector.

"Just a few days ago, I inaugurated the integration and testing facility of BrahMos Aerospace in Lucknow. This facility will strengthen our country's self-reliance in the defence sector and also create employment," Singh said at a public event in Lucknow.

Praise for Uttar Pradesh’s development and law & order

Singh commended Uttar Pradesh for the improved law and order situation, which he said is encouraging investments and industrial growth.

"Historical changes are taking place in infrastructure. Expressway, airport, metro, medical college—all these are presenting a new picture of development," the Defence Minister added.

Tribute to Chandra Bhanu Gupta

Speaking at the National PG College, Singh unveiled a statue of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Chandra Bhanu Gupta and also released a commemorative postage stamp in his honour. He praised Gupta’s contributions to public life and his enduring legacy.

"Chandra Bhanu Gupta ji started as a simple worker in the freedom movement and made a place in the hearts of millions of people through his sacrifice, commitment and leadership. Chandra Bhanu Gupta's life tells us that power does not mean only position or authority, but responsibility, sacrifice and protecting the interests of the public," he said.

Recollection of the Kamaraj Plan

Reflecting on a key moment in Gupta’s political career, Singh spoke about his resignation under the 'Kamaraj Plan' despite being an elected leader. "While Gupta did not agree with the 'Kamaraj Plan' he resigned from the CM post due to it. You can imagine how an elected leader had to step down from the post due to the dislike of some people."

The 'Kamaraj Plan', introduced in 1963 by K Kamaraj, then Chief Minister of Madras, proposed that senior Congress leaders vacate ministerial roles to focus on organisational work. The plan, approved by the Congress Working Committee, saw the resignation of six Union ministers and six Chief Ministers, including Chandra Bhanu Gupta.