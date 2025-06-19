New aviation rules propose demolition of height violations near airports after Air India crash | Full details In the wake of the recent Air India crash, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued draft rules titled Aircraft (Demolition of Obstructions) Rules, 2025, to prevent future flight hazards by regulating and removing structures that breach height limits near airports.

New Delhi:

Days after the Air India crash near Ahmedabad airport, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued draft rules aimed at removing potential hazards to aircraft safety in and around airports. The proposed Aircraft (Demolition of Obstructions) Rules, 2025, were notified on June 18 and will take effect once published in the Official Gazette. The draft rules aim to strengthen enforcement against buildings, trees, and other structures that breach height limits in designated aerodrome zones. Authorities will now have greater power to take timely action to remove such obstructions, a move widely seen as a response to the recent crash and broader concerns over flight path safety.

According to the draft, any structure found to exceed the permitted height will be served with a notice by the officer-in-charge of the concerned aerodrome. Owners will be required to submit detailed information, including the structure’s dimensions and site plan, within 60 days. Failure to do so could result in enforcement action, including demolition or a reduction in height.

If the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) or an authorised officer confirms a violation, they may issue a formal order requiring the owner to demolish the structure or cut the tree. The order must be complied with within 60 days, with a possible extension of another 60 days granted only on valid grounds.

Five more things to know about the Aircraft (Demolition of Obstructions) Rules, 2025:

The draft rules also allow physical verification of sites during daylight hours. Officers must inform the property owner before entering the premises. In cases where the owner is uncooperative, officials may proceed based on available records and escalate the case to the DGCA. If an order remains unexecuted, the officer-in-charge must report the matter to the District Collector, who will then be responsible for carrying out the demolition or trimming. The process will follow the same legal framework used for removing unauthorised constructions. The draft also provides a mechanism for appeal. Affected owners may challenge demolition or trimming orders before the First or Second Appellate Officer by submitting the prescribed form, relevant documents, and a fee of Rs 1,000. Importantly, compensation under Section 22 of the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024 will be available only to those who comply with the official orders. Any illegal structure erected after the notification date will not be entitled to any compensation. The Ministry has invited objections and suggestions from the public within 20 days of the notification’s publication. Responses may be sent directly to the Director-General of Civil Aviation.

