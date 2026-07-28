New airport in Andhra Pradesh to be inaugurated on August 1: Check latest features, passenger capacity

Amaravati:

The Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 1. In this regard, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the inauguration of the airport. Reviewing the arrangements for the inaugural function, the Chief Minister noted that the airport would mark a significant milestone in the development of North Andhra region and usher in a new era for the state's aviation sector. "Naidu directed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the grand inauguration of the Airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 1," a press release said.

Bhogapuram International Airport: Check passenger capacity

Developed by GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL), the Bhogapuram International Airport will initially handle 6 million passengers per year. Later, the capacity can be expanded to more than 40 million passengers annually in future phases. It should be noted that the airport is being developed in three phases.

Bhogapuram International Airport: Check latest features

The Bhogapuram International Airport will feature a 3,800-metre Code 4E runway and will also have an integrated passenger terminal, cargo facilities, and modern airside infrastructure capable of handling both domestic and international flights.

New airport to boost employment, tourism: Andhra CM

According to the CM, the world-class greenfield airport built with modern infrastructure and facilities would not only improve air connectivity but also boost employment, tourism and commercial activity across the region.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the airport will transform north Andhra's economic landscape, observing that it would create new opportunities and significantly improve the socio-economic conditions of the region.

"The inauguration by the Prime Minister should become a historic event. The welcome arrangements should showcase the vibrant tribal traditions and handicrafts of the region. The opening of Bhogapuram Airport is a proud occasion that every family and every citizen of north Andhra should celebrate," said Naidu in the press release.

CM describes the airport as a matter of pride for Andhra Pradesh

Describing the airport as a matter of pride for North Andhra and the Telugu people, the CM instructed officials to accord a grand welcome to Prime Minister. He suggested that the Prime Minister be welcomed with traditional Dhimsa, a tribal folk dance of the region, along with a Kuchipudi performance. He also called for a Dhimsa dance presentation involving a "record number of participants to set a Guinness World Record."

Further, he said the event should promote regional attractions, including the globally renowned Araku Coffee and other tourism destinations. The Chief Minister instructed officials to launch a wide-ranging public awareness campaign under the theme "Wings to the Dreams of North Andhra," ensuring that the airport becomes a topic of discussion in every household, the press release said.

He suggested organising targeted outreach programmes for women, youth and school students, and proposed activities such as outreach campaigns, quizzes, elocution competitions, flash mobs and drone shows.

Officials were also asked to organise round-table discussions with local industrialists. Meanwhile, officials informed the Chief Minister that after inaugurating the airport terminal building, Prime Minister Modi will also lay foundation stones and dedicate various projects worth Rs 18,000 crore executed by the ministries of Petroleum, Surface Transport and other departments.

Check full schedule of the airport inauguration

As per schedule, PM Modi is expected to arrive at Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport from Delhi on a special aircraft at 10:45 am on August 1. He will be received by Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Naidu. At 10:58 am, the prime minister will inaugurate the airport terminal building and subsequently inspect the facility along with the chief minister, governor and other dignitaries.

He will then proceed to a public meeting venue in an open-top vehicle, where more than 13,500 tribal women and students will greet him with a grand Dhimsa dance performance. PM Modi will address the public meeting from 11:30 am to 12:55 pm and is scheduled to depart for Delhi at 1:10 pm, the release added.

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