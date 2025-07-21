'Never allowed to speak': Rahul Gandhi as Monsoon Session of Parliament begins with uproar and adjournments The Lok Sabha witnessed noisy protests by opposition parties seeking a discussion on Operation Sindoor on the first day of the Monsoon session.

New Delhi:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday asserted that, as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, he has the right to speak in the House, but he was not being allowed, even as members of the ruling government continued to make their statements.

The Congress MP's remark came after the House witnessed protests by the opposition and was adjourned for the second time in the day. On the first day of the Monsoon session, the Lok Sabha saw uproarious scenes as opposition parties staged loud protests demanding a debate on Operation Sindoor.

I am never allowed to speak: Rahul Gadhi

Speaking to the media, the LoP said, "The question is that the defence minister and their (the BJP) people are allowed to speak, but if someone from the opposition wants to say something, he is not allowed."

I am the Leader of Opposition, it is my right, I am never allowed to speak," he said, adding that this is a "new approach".

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said he "ran out of the House in a second". "The debate will happen if they allow it, but the issue is that the victim states that if the people from the government say something, we should also be given space. We wanted to say two words, but the opposition was not allowed," he added.

Opposition insists on holding a discussion on Operation Sindoor

Earlier, after paying obituary tributes, opposition members—led by the Congress—rose to demand a discussion on Operation Sindoor, the military operation conducted by Indian armed forces against Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaker Om Birla said he was ready to allow the members to raise all issues, including Operation Sindoor, after Question Hour, the first hour of the day, where members raise questions related to different ministries and departments. "I will allow you to raise all issues after Question Hour. The House will function only through rules and regulations. It cannot allow sloganeering and raising of placards," he said.

Birla said if the members give notice, he will allow them to raise all issues and will give enough time to each MP.

Earlier, the House paid tributes to eight former MPs who passed away in the recent past. The House also paid tributes to those who were killed in the terror attack at Pahalgam on April 22 and those killed in a plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12.

The speaker also mentioned the recent successful space mission under which Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla returned from the International Space Station after spending 18 days there. He also congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation and Shukla.

Birla said the House will also have a detailed discussion on the space mission during the session.

(With PTI inputs)

