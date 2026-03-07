Nettapakkam Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Puducherry:

The Nettapakkam Assembly constituency is one of the 30 constituencies in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. It is the constituency number 22 of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates. The Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katch, Puducherry Development Party, Puratchi Bharatham, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam (DMK), Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK), Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Aam Admi Party (AAP) are the main parties in the state.

The Nettapakkam Assembly constituency comes under the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, P Rajavelu of the All India N.r. Congress (AINRC) won the seat by defeating Congress candidate V Vizeaveny with a margin of 6,638 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Ve Vaithilingam won from the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,36,516 votes by defeating BJP candidate A Namassivayam.

Nettapakkam Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 32,350 voters in the Nettapakkam constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 14,860 were male and 17,486 were female voters. Four voters belonged to the third gender. There were 394 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nettapakkam in 2021 was 16 (All men).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Nettapakkam constituency was 30,665. Out of this, 14,223 voters were male, 16,441 were female, and one belonged to the third gender. There were 290 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nettapakkam in 2016 was nine (Six men and three women).

Nettapakkam Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Puducherry.

Nettapakkam Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Nettapakkam will be declared along with the other 29 Assembly constituencies of Puducherry.

Nettapakkam Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Puducherry are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Nettapakkam Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections, All India N.r. Congress (AINRC) candidate P Rajavelu won the Nettapakkam seat with a margin of 6,638 votes (23.83%). He received 15,978 votes with a vote share of 56.82%. He defeated Congress candidate V Vizeaveny, who got 9,340 votes (33.21%). Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate D Govury stood third with 649 votes (2.31%).

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly Elections, Congress candidate V Vizeaven won the Nettapakkam seat with a margin of 1,468 votes (5.41%). She received 10,577 votes with a vote share of 38.96%. All India N.r. Congress (AINRC) candidate P Rajavelu got 9,109 votes (33.56%) and was the runner-up. ADMK candidate L Periasamy stood third with 4,917 votes (18.11%).

Nettapakkam Assembly Constituency Past Winners:

2021: P Rajavelu (AINRC)

2016: V Vizeaveny (INC)

2011: L Periyasamy (AIADMK)

2006: V Vaithilingam (INC)

2001: V Vaithilingam (INC)

1996: V Vaithilingam (INC

1990: V Vaithilingam (INC

1985: V Vaithilingam (INC

1980: R Subbaraya Gounder (JNP)

1977: Srvaprakasam S (INC)

1974: V Vengatasubba Reddi (INC)

Nettapakkam Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Nettapakkam Assembly constituency was 26,162 or 89.61 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 27146 or 88.61 per cent.