Netizens outraged over Congress workers' shirtless showdown at AI Summit: 'Insulting India globally'

New Delhi:

A group of Youth Congress activists staged a dramatic protest, removing their shirts and chanting slogans against the central government, at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on Friday. The demonstration, which they said was in opposition to the trade agreement with the United States, caused disruption in one of the summit halls at the Bharat Mandapam venue.

According to eyewitnesses, disorder broke out during the morning session when the protesters stood up and began raising slogans, drawing the attention of delegates and officials. Security personnel were seen trying to manage the situation as the group voiced their objections.

The protest comes on the final day of the five‑day summit, which has brought together global leaders and technology experts to discuss the future of artificial intelligence.

The Delhi Police said that it is taking legal action and four to five individuals have been taken into custody. The police are currently verifying whether the protesters had valid entry passes or QR codes at the time of the demonstration.

Netizens lambast Congress

The act by Congress workers has attracted a fervent social media ire. Netizens said the “shameless” act was an attempt to insult the country on the global platform. Many said action should be taken against people involved in the act of “tarnishing” India’s image.

“This is shamelessness, rudeness, ignorance, and an attempt to insult the country as well. Youth Congress workers are protesting against Modi ji in the AI summit half-naked. Were the country's roads not enough??? Or is the agenda not opposition but just defamation???” a user wrote.

Another said, “They failed to defame India on social media at the AI Summit. So now, they're going straight to the India Pavilion and staging drama through "Youth Congress" workers to tarnish India's image. Such action should be taken against them that this entire ghost of their anti-nationalism is exorcised.”

“You can oppose policies. You can question leadership. But embarrassing the country in front of global delegates? That’s not activism — that’s insecurity,” wrote the third.

BJP tears into Congress

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s IT Department, strongly criticised the Congress for the protest, labeling it 'a national disgrace' and stating that the party ought to feel ashamed.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the act by Congress workers tarnished India’s image, adding that the pandemonium was orchestrated by Rahul Gandhi.