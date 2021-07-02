Netherlands recognises Covishield as 'valid proof of vaccination' amid travel row

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Netherlands recognized Covishield as valid proof of vaccination against COVID.

Netherlands has fully recognised Covishield as a valid proof of vaccination against COVID-19 pandemic. The requirements for proof of vaccination has been issued outside the European Union.

People who have been fully vaccinated can be exempted from the EU entry ban, unless they are travelling from a country that has been designated as a very high-risk area due to the presence of a variant of concern.

Proof of vaccination:

Proof of vaccination is accepted only if ithas been issued following vaccination with a vaccine that has been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or is on the Emergency Use Listing of the World Health Organization (WHO), has been issued based on full vaccination. That means that, the vaccination schedule consists of a single dose and this single dose has been administered (Janssen); or the vaccination schedule consists of two doses and both doses have been administered, or one dose has been administered and it has been confirmed that the person vaccinated had previously been infected with the virus SARS-CoV-2 has been issued in one of the following languages:

1. Dutch

2. English

3. French

4. German

5. Italian

6. Portuguese

7. Spanish

It includes the following:

1. Information identifying the person who has been vaccinated.

2. Information demonstrating that the person in question has been fully vaccinated against the virus SARS-CoV-2.

3. The name of the vaccine and the name of the manufacturer or marketing authorisation holder of each dose of the vaccine administered.

4. The date on which each dose of the vaccine was administered.

5. The name of the country in which the vaccine was administered.

6. The name of the issuer of the proof of vaccination.

7. A signature or stamp of authenticity placed by the issuer.

8. Approved vaccines.

The following vaccines have been approved by the EMA/WHO:

1. Pfizer/BioNTech (Comirnaty)

2. Astra Zeneca EU (Vaxzevria)

3. Johnson & Johnson ((COVID-19 Vaccine) Janssen)

4. Moderna (Spikevax)

5. Astra Zeneca-SK Bio (Vaxzevria)

6. Serum Institute of India (Covishield)

7. Sinopharm BIBP

8. Sinovac

Latest India News