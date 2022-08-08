Monday, August 08, 2022
     
  4. Netaji's great-granddaughter Rajshree Chaudhary Bose put under house arrest

The right-wing organisation's president, Arun Pathak said, we were going to Varanasi for the 'jalabhishek' at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and pay obeisance to the goddess there.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Updated on: August 08, 2022 17:49 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's great-granddaughter Rajshree Chaudhary Bose.

Highlights

  • Bose was going to Varanasi to attend an event organised by the Vishwa Hindu Sena as the chief guest
  • Reporters are not allowed inside the reserve police lines where she has been kept in a guest house
  • She was asked to deboard the train on Sunday and put under house arrest which continues

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's great-granddaughter Rajshree Chaudhary Bose has been put under house arrest in reserve police line here, police said on Monday.

They said she was asked to deboard the train here on Sunday and put under house arrest which continues.

Reporters are not allowed inside the reserve police lines where she has been kept in a guest house.

Bose was going to Varanasi to attend an event organised by the Vishwa Hindu Sena as the chief guest.

The right-wing organisation's president, Arun Pathak said, we were going to Varanasi for the 'jalabhishek' at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and pay obeisance to the goddess there.

