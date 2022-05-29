Sunday, May 29, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • Plane carrying 22 people on board, including four Indians goes missing in Nepal
  • Pakistani drone with payload shot down in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Nepal: Plane with 22 people, including 4 Indians, on board goes missing

Nepal: Plane with 22 people, including 4 Indians, on board goes missing

It has been raining in the area for the past few days but flights have been operating normally. Planes on that route fly between mountains before landing in a valley.

Paras Bisht Edited by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15
Kathmandu Updated on: May 29, 2022 12:36 IST
Nepal Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft, Nepal aircraft, Nepal airlines, Nepal missing plane, N
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE)

Nepal: Plane with 19 passengers onboard loses contact

Highlights

  • Plane was on 15-min scheduled flight to the mountain town of Jomsom
  • It's a popular route with foreign hikers who trek on the mountain trails
  • Twin Otter aircraf lost contact with the airport tower shortly after takeoff

Nepal: A small Nepalese private airlines plane with 22 people on board, including four Indians, has gone missing in the mountainous region of the Himalayan nation after it took off from the tourist city of Pokhara on Sunday morning. The Twin Otter 9N-AET plane belonging to Tara Air, which took off at 10:15 am from Pokhara, lost contact with the tower 15 minutes after it flew. 

There are four Indian nationals, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers besides a three member Nepali crew. The three member crew of the aircraft was led by captain Prabhakar Prasad Ghimire. The aircraft was scheduled to land at Jomsom Airport in the Western mountainous region at 10:15 am. The aircraft lost contact with the tower from the sky above Ghorepani on the Pokhara-Jomsom air route. 

According to an air traffic controller at Jomsom Airport, they have an unconfirmed report about a loud noise in Ghasa of Jomsom. It is suspected that the aircraft crashed in the Dhaulagiri area, My Republica newspaper quoted DSP Ram Kumar Dani of Mustang as saying. Dani said that a helicopter had flown from Jomsom to search for the aircraft.

 

Also Read | Air India plane makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport after engine shuts mid-air

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News