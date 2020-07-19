Image Source : AP (FILE) Nepal police open fire at border, 1 Indian civilian injured (Image for representation)

Even when relations between India and Nepal have come under strain, police officials of Nepal resorted to firing at Indo-Nepal border injuring 1 civilian. The incident took place in Kishanganj in Bihar. Nepal police opened fire at three Indians out of which 1 was injured. He is receiving treatment in hospital. The matter is being investigated.

One Indian injured after Nepal Police shot at three Indian men near India-Nepal border in Kishanganj. Injured shifted to hospital. Investigation underway: SP Kishanganj, Bihar pic.twitter.com/0eGnJyo1gd — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

The incident took place at Maafi Tola at Indo-Nepal border. As per the information obtained from locals, the man who got injured, was searching for his cattle. Commandant of Seema Suraksha Bal's (SSB) 12th corps immediately reached the spot of the incident and obtained more information.

Indo-Nepal border has been fully sealed right since the coronavirus lockdown. No person is being allowed to cross to either side.

