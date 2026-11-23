New Delhi:

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and PM Narendra Modi arived at Hyderabad House on Monday to hold bilateral talks to review India-Nepal relations. The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening economic cooperation, particularly in trade, transportation, investment and infrastructure development. Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah will inaugurate a new train service connecting Ayodhya Dham in India with Janakpur Dham in Nepal on Monday, November 23. The service is expected to strengthen rail connectivity between the two neighbouring countries and mark an important step in expanding their cross-border railway network.

Shah is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with Modi on Monday to review the full range of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. He will also call on President Droupadi Murmu during his visit.

India and Nepal are expected to explore ways to deepen cooperation in hydropower, railways, infrastructure and cross-border connectivity. Several completed projects are also expected to be inaugurated, while the two sides may advance plans for new development initiatives. The visit also comes amid Nepal's efforts to secure additional air-entry routes through Indian airspace, particularly to improve connectivity to western Nepal. Financial and development assistance, including support for reconstruction following natural disasters, is another important area of engagement.