Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day State visit to India, marking his first trip to the country since taking office in March 2026. He was received by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada upon arrival and was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

The visit, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is also Shah's first bilateral visit abroad as Nepal's Prime Minister. It comes at a significant time for ties between the two neighbours, with discussions expected to cover economic cooperation, connectivity, energy projects and long-standing political issues.

What is on the agenda for Balendra Shah's India visit?

Shah is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Modi on November 23, during which the two leaders are expected to review the full range of India-Nepal relations and discuss regional and international matters of mutual interest. He will also call on President Droupadi Murmu.

Several development and infrastructure projects are expected to feature prominently during the visit. These include the Bhairahawa Integrated Check Post, the Lower Arun Hydroelectric Project and the Nepal Police Academy. The two sides are also expected to discuss cooperation in areas such as transmission lines, construction and post-disaster reconstruction.

Border issues, air routes and financial assistance

Former Nepalese ambassador to India Shankar Prasad Sharma said the visit could help establish a fresh direction for bilateral relations, while also providing an opportunity to address unresolved concerns.

"This is Prime Minister's first foreign visit and first bilateral visit, to India. It will help to establish a fresh, forward-looking foundation for Nepal-India relations. We also have some political issues: the boundary issue, the 1950 issue, which has been raised by previous governments in various forums and various meetings..."

Sharma also pointed to Nepal's efforts to secure additional air-entry routes through India, which could improve international connectivity. He said, "They are still negotiating in the area of new air entry route, so that will be very instrumental for Nepal..."

Financial assistance is another expected area of discussion, particularly for infrastructure development and rebuilding communities affected by disasters in the Bhotekoshi region.

"The second one is definitely, I guess, Nepal was looking for some kind of loan and assistance from India for so many activities like transmission lines, other construction activities in Nepal, plus now the reconstruction work of the people that have been displaced through the disaster in Bhotekoshi."

Sharma added that the two prime ministers could jointly inaugurate several projects during the visit, including the Bhairahawa Integrated Check Post, Lower Arun Hydroelectric Project and police academy.

(With inputs from ANI)

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