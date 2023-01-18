CM Yogi announces Rs 5 lakh each to families of four youths from Ghazipur killed in Nepal plane crash

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nepalese rescue workers inspect wreckage at the site of a plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal.

Nepal Plane Crash: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the four youths from Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh who died in a plane crash in Nepal.

He also condoled the loss of lives of the people from Ghazipur in the Sunday's plane crash.

Nepalese authorities on Tuesday started handing over to family members the bodies of those killed, two days after Yeti Airlines' aircraft with 72 people, including five Indians, crashed in the resort city of Pokhara, as the death toll rose to 71.

As two more bodies were recovered from the accident site on Tuesday, the total number of confirmed dead has climbed to 71, Nepal Army spokesperson Narayan Siwal said.

"The CM has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the family of those of Ghazipur who died in the crash," the state government said in a statement issued. He said the state government will also bear the expense of bringing the bodies from Nepal.

District Magistrate Aryaka Akhauri had said four youths -- Abhishek Khushwaha , Sonu Jaiswal, Vishal Sharma and Anil Kumar Rajbhar -- of Ghazipur were killed in the Nepal crash on Sunday.

