  Delhi Legislative Assembly session to begin on November 26
Nepal & India sign MoU on reciprocal recognition of COVID vaccination certificate

The MoU, between the health ministries of the two countries, is a significant step in easing travel for fully COVID-19 vaccinated travelers of both countries.

New Delhi Published on: November 23, 2021 18:55 IST
Nepal & India sign MoU on reciprocal recognition of COVID vaccination certificate

India and Nepal on Tuesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding for reciprocal recognition of COVID vaccination certificate to significantly ease the travel woes for fully vaccinated people from the two neighboring countries. 

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay M Kwatra signed the MoU along with Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population Secretary Roshan Pokhrel at a ceremony organized at the ministry office in Kathmandu, according to a press release issued by the Indian Embassy here.

Health Minister Virodh Khatiwada was also present at the event.

The MoU, between the health ministries of the two countries, is a significant step in easing travel for fully COVID-19 vaccinated travelers of both the countries, it said.

It "marks another milestone in robust COVID-19 related cooperation and coordination between India and Nepal," the release said. 

