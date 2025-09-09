Nepal Gen-Z protest: MEA issues advisory for Indians amid violent unrest over social media ban The Nepal government has withdrawn its earlier decision to ban social media sites after violent protests by youths that left at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday issued an advisory for its citizens in Nepal, urging them to exercise caution amid violent protests over the social media ban in Kathmandu, which left at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured.

India is closely monitoring developments in Nepal: MEA

The MEA further said that India is closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since Monday and is deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives.

"We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased. We also wish a speedy recovery for those who were injured. As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue."

"We have also taken note that authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal. Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities," said MEA.

Indefinite curfew imposed in Kathmandu

Meanwhile, authorities on Tuesday imposed an indefinite curfew in Nepal's capital city Kathmandu, reintroducing restrictions just hours after an earlier order was lifted. The Kathmandu District Administration Office issued the curfew orders effective from 8:30 am until further notice, covering the entire capital city.

The decision was taken to bring the situation under control following clashes between security forces and youth groups over a social media ban on Monday, which left 19 dead and over 300 injured. The previous curfew expired at 5:00 am. "No movement of people, any type of gathering, demonstration, protest, meeting and sit-in will be allowed during the curfew," said the notice issued by Chhabilal Rijal, Chief District Officer of Kathmandu.

"However, emergency services, including ambulances, fire engines, vehicles carrying health workers, tourists, media personnel, and air travellers will be permitted to operate in coordination with security personnel," the notice said.

Nepal lifts ban on social media

The Nepal government announced that it has withdrawn its earlier decision to ban social media sites in the country after violent protests by the Gen Z left at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured. Making the announcement, Nepal Minister for Communication, Information and Broadcasting Prithvi Subba Gurung said that the government has withdrawn its earlier decision to ban social media sites following an emergency meeting of the Cabinet.

Moreover, Gurung said the Ministry of Information has ordered the concerned agencies to start the process of resuming the social media sites as per the demands of the ‘Gen Z’, which spearheaded a massive protest in front of the Parliament in the heart of Kathmandu.

It should be noted that just three days ago, the Nepal government had banned 26 social media sites, including Facebook and ‘X’ over their failure to register with the Nepal government.

