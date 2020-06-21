Image Source : AP (FILE) Nepali FM channels air anti-India speeches in border areas

Just days after Nepal's parliament passed country's new map showing Indian regions within Nepali borders, it has come to light that FM channels based in Nepal are airing anti-India speeches in border areas. The broadcast can be heard in Indian villages situated near the border. Nepal's Parliament cleared the new map on June 18. The map marks Indian territories of Lipuleksh, Kalapani and Limpiadhura inside Nepal. On June 12, there was shooting on Indo-Nepal border allegedly by the Nepal Police. 1 person was killed and 2 were injured.

"Nepali FM channels have recently started airing anti-India speeches in between two Nepali songs. Since programs on these FM channels are heard by people on both sides of the border, these speeches can be heard in Indian villages as well," Shalu Datal, a villager in Pithoragadh told PTI.

Datal said that FM stations Kalapani Radio and Naya Nepal air anti-India speeches mainly. Datal added that old radio stations like Mallikarjun Radio and websites like Annapurna dor com have started airing anti-India news as well.

These radio stations are based in Nepal's Chabrigar and can be heard in India's Dharchula, Baluakot, Jauljeebi, Kalika. These channels have also started airing weather reports for Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiadhura.

Police and authorities in Pithoragarh have maintained that they do not have information about the development.

"We do not have any information on this. Intelligence agencies have not intimated us of any such development," said Priti Priyadarshini, Police Superintendent in Pithoragarh.

VK Acharya, Circle Officer in Dharchula also said that he did not know any such development. Locals in the area are demanding that Indian intelligence agencies take cognisance of anti-India activities taking place inside Nepal border.

