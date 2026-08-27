Nepal flash floods trigger alert in Bihar, UP, Uttarakhand; agencies on standby as next 24 hours crucial

The devastating floods in Nepal have left at least 163 people dead so far, and over 750 are reported missing as the calamity triggered a heightened alert in neighbouring Indian states, with authorities in nine districts of Bihar and seven districts of Uttar Pradesh stepping up preparedness amid fears of a rise in river levels.

In Bihar's West Champaran, a sudden increase in the water level of the Gandak River has prompted authorities to open 36 gates of the Gandak Barrage, while people living along the riverbanks are being evacuated as a precaution. Uttarakhand has also intensified monitoring in border district Champawat, where the SDRF's Tanakpur post has been put on high alert amid concerns over the Sharda River.

The situation has also prompted intervention at the highest levels, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah closely monitoring developments. On Wednesday, Shah spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the possibility of rising river levels in the two states. Describing the devastation caused by the floods in Nepal as "extremely heartbreaking", Shah said he had discussed the disaster and the preparedness of both states with their chief ministers.

9 Bihar districts on alert

With the possibility of rising water levels in rivers flowing from Nepal, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary held an emergency meeting with senior officials to review the situation and preparedness measures.

Authorities have been placed on alert in vulnerable areas, with officials monitoring developments and coordinating relief and evacuation measures.

The nine Bihar districts placed on high alert are:

West Champaran

East Champaran

Gopalganj

Muzaffarpur

Siwan

Saran

Sheohar

Sitamarhi

Vaishali

West Champaran is among the areas facing particular concern after the Gandak River witnessed a sudden rise in water levels. Authorities have opened 36 gates of the Gandak Barrage and are evacuating people from areas along the river as a precaution.

Alert in 7 UP districts

Uttar Pradesh has also stepped up vigilance in districts considered vulnerable to the impact of rising water levels in rivers originating or flowing through Nepal.

The seven districts on alert are:

Maharajganj

Kushinagar

Pilibhit

Shravasti

Balrampur

Siddharthnagar

Gorakhpur

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has specifically directed officials in Maharajganj and Kushinagar to closely monitor the water levels of the Gandak and Narayani rivers and remain fully prepared for any possibility of flooding. Senior officials have been deployed to vulnerable locations and are continuously monitoring the situation following directions from the state government.

Authorities have also appealed to residents not to panic and to follow official instructions.

Why Nepal floods pose risk to Bihar and UP

The major concern for India is the interconnected river system through which water from Nepal can eventually flow into the Indian states.

The Bhotekoshi River in Nepal is connected to the Trishuli river system. The Trishuli meets the Kali Gandaki near Devghat to form the Narayani River, which enters India and is known as the Gandak.

This means a sudden surge of water in the upper reaches of Nepal can potentially have a direct impact on water levels downstream in India's Gandak river system.

The immediate concern is therefore the possibility of a sharp rise in the Gandak and Narayani rivers, particularly in border areas of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Uttarakhand steps up vigilance along Sharda River

Uttarakhand has also intensified monitoring in Champawat, a border district, following the severe flooding in Nepal.

The Tanakpur post of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been placed on high alert under the instructions of SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi. The SDRF team is continuously monitoring and patrolling vulnerable areas along the Sharda River, including Sharda Ghat, Sharda Barrage and surrounding localities.

The team is keeping a close watch on the river's water level and assessing potential risks while maintaining coordination with the local administration.

SDRF personnel have also visited Sharda Ghat and low-lying areas to warn local residents, travellers and fishermen about the possibility of a rise in the river's water level.

People have been urged to avoid going near the riverbanks unnecessarily and strictly follow safety instructions issued by the administration.

Officials said the SDRF team is fully prepared round the clock with essential life-saving and rescue equipment to respond immediately in case of an emergency.

Uttarakhand issues helplines for stranded Indians

The Uttarakhand government has also activated helplines for residents of the state who may be stranded in the flood-hit areas of Nepal or whose relatives may be affected.

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) has asked people seeking assistance or wishing to provide information about an individual to contact the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Dehradun.

SEOC Helplines: 0135-2710334, 0135-2710335, 0135-2664314, 0135-2664315, 0135-2664316, 8218867005

Toll-free Helpline: 1070

Next 24 hours crucial

The floods in Nepal have once again highlighted how a major disaster in the Himalayan region can quickly become a concern for downstream areas of India.

For Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the immediate risk is linked primarily to the Gandak-Narayani river system and the possibility of a sudden increase in water flowing downstream from Nepal. Authorities have begun preparations, including opening barrage gates, evacuating vulnerable populations and deploying senior officials for continuous monitoring.

The next 24 hours are expected to be particularly important as authorities keep a close watch on river levels and the amount of water flowing from Nepal. At the same time, officials have urged people to remain calm, avoid spreading panic and follow instructions issued by local administrations.

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