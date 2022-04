Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Nepal Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra appointed India's new Foreign Secretary

Highlights Kwatra will succeed current Foreign Secretary Harsha Vardan Shringla, who is retiring on April 30

He had earlier served as Ambassador of India to France from August 2017 till February 2020

Kwatra also served as Joint Secretary in the office of the Prime Minister of India

The government of India has appointed IFS Vinay Mohan Kwatra as the new Foreign Secretary. He is currently serving as India's envoy to Nepal.

