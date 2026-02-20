​Nemom Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Nemom Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 135 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The LDF, UDF, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Nemom is a key legislative assembly constituency in Kerala comes under Thiruvananthapuram district. In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by Communist Party of India (Marxist). V Sivankutty, from Communist Party of India (Marxist) defeated Kummanam Rajasekharan of the Bharatiya Janata Party by a margin of 3949 votes.

Nemom Assembly constituency is part of the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Dr. Shashi Tharoor won the Thiruvananthapuram parliamentary seat by defeating Rajeev Chandrasekhar of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 16077 votes.

Nemom Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 204054 voters in the Nemom constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 98799 were male in Nemom and 105246 were female voters. There was nine voters who belonged to the third gender. 3772 postal votes were cast in this constituency. The number of service voters in Nemom in 2021 was 478 (454 men and 24 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in Nemom constituency was 191491. Out of this, 92466 were male and 99025 were female voters. There were no voters who belonged to the third gender. 972 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nemom in 2016 was 927 (626 men and 301 women).

Nemom Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Nemom Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Nemom Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Nemom Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPI-M candidate V Sivankutty won the Nemom seat with a margin of 3949 votes (2.71%). He was polled 55837 votes with a vote share of 38.24%. He defeated BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan, who got 51888 votes with a vote share of 35.54%. INC candidate K Muraleedharan stood third with 36524 votes (25.01%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, BJP candidate O RAJAGOPAL won the Nemom seat with a margin of 8671 votes (6.07%). He polled 67813 votes with a vote share of 47.46%. CPM candidate V SIVANKUTTY got 59142 votes (41.39%) and was the runner-up. JDU candidate V.SURENDRAN PILLAI stood third with 13860 votes (9.70%).

Nemom Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2016: O Rajagopal (BJP)

2011: V Sivankutty (CPM)

2006: N Sakthan (INC)

2001: N Sakthan (INC)

1996: Venganoor P Bhaskaran (CPM)

1991: V J Thankappan (CPM)

1987: V J Thankappan (CPM)

1982: K Karunakaran (INC)

1980: E Ramesan Nair (INC)

1977: S Varadarajan Nair (INC)

1970: G Kuttapan (PSP)

Nemom Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Nemom Assembly constituency was 146017 (71.33%). In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in this Assembly constituency was 142882 (74.24%).