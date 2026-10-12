'Neither approved nor disapproved': Supreme Court clarifies stance on new Form 6

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday (October 12) clarified that it had "neither approved nor disapproved" the new Form 6, stating that the issue was not adjudicated upon during the hearing on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Form 6 is an application used by eligible individuals to seek inclusion in the electoral roll.

No adjudication on the new Form 6: SC

The clarification came from a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana while hearing a petition related to the SIR exercise.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner submitted that the Election Commission had claimed the apex court approved the new Form 6.

He said the apex court had on October 5 observed that it had not approved any modifications to Form 6, which is being used by the Election Commission during the SIR of electoral rolls in various states.

"There is no adjudication on the new Form 6. That is all we have said," Justice Bagchi observed, adding that when the matter relating to the SIR in Bihar was heard by it, the issue of new Form 6 was not there.

"What the Chief Justice said was that when the Bihar SIR matter was heard by us, the new Form 6 was not there," Justice Bagchi said, adding that this does not mean it was either approved or disapproved by the top court.

The Chief Justice cautioned lawyers against reading too much into the court's observations, saying, "Don't pick up words like this ..."

The bench said the plea would be heard along with similar pending petitions relating to SIR, which are slated to come up for hearing on October 27.

While hearing a separate plea on October 5, the apex court said it had not approved any modifications to Form 6.

What is Form 6 controversy?

The revised declaration in Form 6 has sparked controversy amid allegations that changes were introduced to the voter registration process without following the prescribed legal procedure.

Under the revised form, applicants seeking registration as new voters must declare whether they or their parents were included in the previous Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The earlier version of Form 6, used during electoral roll revisions in other states, did not require such a declaration.

The Election Commission, in a press release issued on September 26, suggested that the Supreme Court had upheld the Form 6 declaration in its May 2026 judgment concerning the Bihar SIR.

A key issue raised in the petition is the alteration of Form 6, which is used to apply for voter registration. The plea alleges that the requirement to provide ancestral details and establish a link with the previous SIR was introduced through the poll panel's software without the statutory amendment required under the electoral rules.

(With PTI inputs)

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