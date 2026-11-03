Neha Bora faces police complaint over 'rapes in temple' remark amid political bashing; BJP questions Rahul

A police complaint has been filed against All India Students’ Association (AISA) member Neha Bora in Delhi over her alleged remarks claiming that women are sexually assaulted by priests in temples. Amita Sachdeva, a woman lawyer at the Delhi High Court, submitted a formal complaint to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Parliament Street police station, seeking an investigation and legal action in accordance with the law.

The complainant has objected to the alleged statement, claiming that it could harm the reputation of a religious community and potentially affect social harmony.

BJP lambasts Rahul Gandhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also criticised Neha Bora and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over their alleged remarks. The party shared Bora’s recent statement alongside an earlier statement by Gandhi on its social media platform X.

In its post, the BJP alleged that Bora was repeating views previously expressed by Gandhi and accused both of disrespecting Sanatan Dharma and Hindu religious beliefs.

The party wrote, “Congress’s new poster girl Neha Bora is repeating, in different words, what Rahul Gandhi had said earlier. Their anti-Sanatan and anarchic thinking is becoming a threat to the entire country.”

In her complaint, Sachdeva alleged that Bora’s purported generalised remarks about priests sexually assaulting women in temples could damage the image of a religious community.

She argued that such statements could send a misleading message, hurt religious sentiments and adversely affect social harmony. The complainant also expressed concern that remarks of this nature could potentially create hostility and tensions between communities.

Freedom of expression not absolute, says complainant

Sachdeva further stated in her complaint that while the Indian Constitution guarantees freedom of expression to every citizen, the right is not absolute.

According to her, individuals should exercise this freedom responsibly while respecting the sentiments and dignity of other communities. She also emphasised the importance of considering facts and circumstances before making broad allegations against any religious or social group.

The complainant has urged Parliament Street police to investigate Bora’s alleged statement and determine whether it violates any applicable laws.

She has also sought appropriate legal action if the allegations are found to be substantiated during the investigation.

The matter currently remains at the complaint stage, and further developments will depend on the action taken by the police.

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