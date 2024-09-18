Neglect in Taj Mahal maintenance raises concerns after plant grow on main dome

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A newly released video raises alarms as a plant clings to the marble dome of the Taj Mahal.

A new video has surfaced, highlighting negligence in the maintenance and preservation of the Taj Mahal. The footage shows a plant growing on the marble main dome, prompting concerns from both tourists and conservationists. This incident follows recent rains that caused water leakage from the dome, resulting in droplets reaching the tomb below.

The video, which went viral on Tuesday, depicts a plant sprouting on the northern marble wall along the Yamuna River, specifically above an arch. The plant has emerged between two marble stones and a moulding section, with its leaves swaying rapidly in the breeze. After the tourist shared the video online, it led to scrutiny regarding the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) efforts in conserving the monument.

Rajeev Saxena, President of the Agra Tourism Guild, commented on the issue, stating, "The ASI claims to spend ₹3 to ₹4 crore annually on the Taj Mahal's preservation. Incidents like these tarnish its image. After every rainfall, there should be a swift campaign to conduct preservation work at all monuments."

Dr. Rajkumar Patel, a supervising archaeologist, addressed the cleaning protocols, saying, "Our team conducts cleaning every Friday, focusing on removing plants, grass, and other debris from the walls. The area where the plant was spotted is at a height, which may have led to it being overlooked. We will pay special attention to it in our upcoming cleaning session."

The growing plant on the Taj Mahal dome has sparked a wider conversation about the urgent need for better preservation practices to protect this UNESCO World Heritage Site for future generations.