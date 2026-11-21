A special fast-track court at Delhi's Rouse Avenue has framed charges against 14 accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, with all of them denying the allegations. The trial is scheduled to begin on November 25, when the court will start recording prosecution evidence on a day-to-day basis.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the alleged examination scam, has filed a chargesheet running into nearly 20,000 pages. Special Judge Ajay Gupta took cognisance of the agency's initial chargesheet on August 12. A supplementary chargesheet was subsequently filed against the 14th accused.

What are the charges against the accused?

The accused face charges under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The court has also ordered charges under Section 63 of the Copyright Act, which deals with copyright infringement.

The 14 accused include Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Shubham Khairnar, Dhananjay Lokhande, Prahlad Kulkarni, Tejas Harshad Kumar, Dr Manoj Shirure, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Mandhare, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar and Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi.

According to the CBI, three subject experts associated with the National Testing Agency (NTA) allegedly took confidential examination questions out of its office using different methods. One allegedly copied questions onto paper slips, while the others memorised them and later reproduced the material. The agency has alleged that security lapses, including the absence of frisking when the experts exited the confidential section, made this possible.

Why was NEET-UG 2026 cancelled?

The NEET-UG examination was held on May 3, 2026, with around 22 lakh candidates appearing across the country. The NTA cancelled the examination on May 12 after allegations of a question paper leak emerged. A re-examination was subsequently conducted on June 21.

The CBI registered its case in May and initially filed a chargesheet against 13 accused on July 28. It later submitted a supplementary chargesheet against Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi, taking the total number of accused to 14.

The agency's investigation alleges that confidential questions were extracted and circulated before the examination, with candidates and alleged middlemen also playing roles in the network. The trial beginning November 25 will allow the prosecution to present its evidence and the accused to contest the allegations.

(With inputs from IANS)

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